ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to keep track of live cricket match scores, highlights with Alexa on Amazon Echo

Amazon has announced that its customers can now track live cricket match scores using simple voice commands with Alexa. It can also let users get the latest updates about the teams, matches and everything about ICC Cricket 2019 tournament.

To keep a track of ongoing ICC 2019 matches users can just ask Alexa ‘what’s the cricket score’, ‘what’s the current run rate of England’, ‘who is batting’, ‘who was the man of the match’ and more.

Amazon has also teamed up with Cyrus Broachato give you regular updates on World Cup with Alexa. The company every week will be posting a recap of everything that happened during the week hosted by Cyrus, which Echo users can listen to by saying ‘Alexa Cyrus says’ or ‘Alexa open Cyrus says’.

To get match notifications on Alexa, users will have to give their Echo speakers commands like “Alexa, notify me when India Pakistan match starts”. When they want team specific updates, they will need to give the Echo speakers comments like “Alexa, how many world cups has India won?”, “Alexa, who is the coach for India?”, “Alexa, what is Pakistan’s lowest total?” and more.

To catch up on matches Echo users have missed they can simply ask Alexa, ‘who won the last match or ‘who was the man of the match’. To follow players, users can ask Alexa questions like “Alexa, what is the batting average of Joe Root?”, “Alexa, what is Virat Kohli’s ICC ranking?” and more.

Lastly, to get any other additional information from Alexa about ICC Cricket World Cup, users can simply ask what they want to know to Alexa. This would include commands like “Alexa, who has the best batting average in world cup?”, “Alexa, which team has won the maximum times in world cup”, “Alexa, which is the most successful team in world cup” and more.