iBall launches Frame Speakers with wooden-framed wall art: Price, specifications

iBall has launched ‘Frame Speakers’, its new speakers that come with wall art embedded in a wooden frame. Priced at Rs 11,999, these speakers will be available in seven different frame designs. iBall has also confirmed that Frame Speakers can be purchased through online and offline retail stores.

Featuring a speaker system boxed in a wooden case, Frame Speakers is created to deliver acoustic sound through iBall’s Metal Alloy Surface Acoustic Technology (MASAT). These speakers also support bass reflex, digital signal processing (DSP), and comes with a remote control. Also, users can operate the Frame Speakers’ True Wireless Speaker (TWS) technology, by which users can connect two framed speakers to each other. Each of these come with a Flat Panel Art canvas, with a certain illustration on them. Consumers can also choose a Black canvas design, if they wish, from the available options.

In addition, iBall’s Frame Speakers comes with a rechargeable battery, which the company claims is able to provide up to 12 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Besides, these all-wood speakers also offer connectivity options such as Bluetooth, a USB port, a microSD card slot and FM radio support.

“It is exciting to present ‘Frame Speakers’ – our latest in Audio Speakers designed exclusively to the taste of Indian Consumers,” said Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director – iBall). He added, “Decluttering your living rooms and adding a touch of elegance with iBall Frame Speaker defines our newest. You will be left incredibly floored with its design and impeccable sound experience!”

