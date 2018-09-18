iBall Glitterati Bluetooth headphones with LED lights launched in India

The good thing about these headphones is that you can turn off the LEDs to save on battery life and extend it. The good thing about these headphones is that you can turn off the LEDs to save on battery life and extend it.

iBall has launched a new pair of Bluetooth headphones, Glitterati in India. The device is priced at Rs 2,499 and will carry a year of warranty. The product will be made available to consumers across India via the offline market.

The key features of these headphones are the glitter effect created with the help of LED lights on either side of the headphones and the eight-hour battery life. The good thing about these headphones is that you can turn off the LEDs to save on battery life (and the sanity of the person sitting next to the person wearing them).

The new iBall Glitterati comes with support for Bluetooth V4.2 + EDR, HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP profiles. It has a rated frequency response of 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz and a frequency range of 2.402 GHz ~ 2.480 GHz. The device comes with four cm drivers for delivering adequate amount of bass.

These headphones also come with an inbuilt microphone to make it easier for consumers to make and receive calls. It also has dedicated buttons for receiving calls, adjusting playback, and volume. Additionally, they have a microSD card slot for listening to music without the need to sync it with a player.

Other than Bluetooth, consumers can also use FM Radio, or an AUX cable to enjoy listening to music. The AUX cable will make the headphones work even if there is no battery left in them. However, for turning on the LED light the headphones need to be charged.

