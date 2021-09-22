Hyundai Electronics launches new 4K Smart LED TV lineup

Hyundai Electronics today launched its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs. The new Smart TVs are powered by webOS TV and the company has launched three variants of varying sizes starting at Rs 34,490. Here’s all you need to know about the new Smart TVs.

The Hyundai Electronics 4K Smart LED TVs are powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad core processor and feature ThinQ AI voice recognition. The TV also packs 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, support for dual band WiFi, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) and two-way Bluetooth connectivity.

The company also mentions that the TVs can display 1.07 billion colors in UHD picture quality. For sound, the TVs are also equipped with 20W surround sound box speakers which come with Dolby Audio. ThinQ AI will also suggest recommendations for music, movies and shows based on the user’s choices and frequency of usage.

“With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system, Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics said at the launch.

“Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience,” Malpani adds.

The Hyundai Electronics 4K Smart LED TVs come in a 43-inch variant, a 50-inch variant and a 55-inch variant. These are priced at Rs 34,490, Rs 45,990 and Rs 52,990 respectively.