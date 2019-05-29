Computex 2019: HyperX shows off Alloy Origins gaming keyboard, Cloud Alpha S headset

Kingston’s sub-brand HyperX has announced a lineup of premium gaming gear in the Computex 2019. The company has unveiled HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with its own key switches along with HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset, plug and play FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB memory.

The Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which comes with HyperX’s mechanical switches. The keyboard comes with exposed LED on the key-switch and provides brighter and more radiant RGB (Red, Green, Blue) lighting for gaming.

It offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the onboard memory. The keyboard will be available in the third quarter (July-September) of 2019 at a price of $109.99 (approximately Rs 7,691).

The company also unveiled Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset, which features dual chamber technology which the company claims, can deliver accurate in-game sound with incredible range and tone. The dual chambers allow the headset to separate bass from the mids and highs.

The Cloud Alpha S also offers an adjustable bass slider and has a custom-tuned audio control box with surround sound. This headset will be available from September at a price of $129.99 (approximately Rs 9,089)

HyperX also launched the FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB memory. The new HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules are claimed to be cost-effective, high-performance memory upgrades by the company for latest the platforms from Intel and AMD. The company said that the FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB memory will be available in the second half (July-December) of the year but it has not specified the price of these RAMs.

HyperX also launched a new Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset that was developed in cooperation with Audeze and Waves Technology. These headsets are the first gaming headsets by HyperX which are powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers.

The Waves Nx head tracking technology delivers a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the users head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. HyperX will also be showing gesture control features of the Orbit S. The headset will be available in the third quarter of 2019 and will be sold at a price of $329.99 (approximately Rs 23,061).