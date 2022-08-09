Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 launched in India: A quick look at this new portable massager

August 9, 2022 11:00:22 am
Hyperice, a brand that focuses on wellness, has launched a new portable percussion massager – the Hypervolt Go 2. It is a notable upgrade over its predecessor Hypervolt Go. Designed for use on the go, the Hypervolt Go 2 focuses on loosening muscles, targets fatigue and helps reduce stress and tension. Designed for both athletes and individuals, it helps users relax with a five-minute treatment every day.
The portable massager is aimed at delivering pulses of pressure to help relieve tension and relax strained muscles. It can also accelerate warmup and recovery and help maintain flexibility.
The massager operates silently and has new LED sensors for speed and back button control. The company also said they have improved the airflow and ventilation. This device is meant for most users, including those who need to relax or stretch out their muscles after a gym session, a long flight or a road trip.
Some of the key features are:
- Patented QuietGlide technology for near silent operation
- Improved airflow and ventilation
- New LED speed sensors and back button control
- New ergonomic handle
- Battery level LED band
- Three speeds of powerful percussion
Priced at Rs 18,999, HypervoltGo 2 will be available for purchase on Amazon and Croma starting today.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
