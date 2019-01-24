Huawei’s 15W wireless charger is available in India, Amazon exclusive

Huawei has announced that its 15W wireless charger is now available for purchase on Amazon India for Rs 3,999. Huawei’s 15W wireless charger comes with WPC Qi standard authentication, which is the globally accepted standard for most wireless charging devices.

Huawei says its new wireless charger has universal compatibility. This can identify smartphones, earbuds, and other devices to adjust power output automatically and ensure safe charging.

Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, even the iPhone XS or iPhone XR can be charged with Huawei’s 15W wireless charger. Of course, it can also be used with the company’s flagship like Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The company also claims that its wireless charger is one of the fastest ones in the world, and that it is on par with a regular wired charger.

Apart from this, the wireless charger can detect foreign objects as well. It automatically switches off when keys or any other metal objects are accidentally placed on it. This is done to avoid any overheating issues, says the company.

Huawei is also promising a multi-layer safety protection in the charger. The device has a soft unibody silicon surface, which protects both the phone and the wireless charger from falling.

The charger is also case compatible. It charges through non-metal phone cases directly (less than or equal to 5mm case) without the need for removing the phone case.

It also comes with a built-in chip that can adjust the output power automatically, according to the ambient temperature and real-time battery percentage.

Huawei claims that lab tests for its wireless charger showed that it can charge the 4200 mAh battery of its flagship Mate 20 Pro phone to 31 per cent in just under 30 minutes.