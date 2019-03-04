Huawei Watch GT will soon launch in India, confirms company

Huawei has announced that it will soon be launching its Huawei Watch GT edition in India. The company has already listed the device on its official website categorised under the wearables section. It is yet to announce the pricing and availability details for the same.

The company has also tweeted a short video teaser for the same on its official Twitter handle. To recall, Huawei originally launched the Watch GT back in September priced at Euro 199 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the Sport version and Euro 249 (approximately Rs 21,100) for the Classic variant.

Huawei Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. It comes with a 10.6mm frame with interchangeable straps. The device comes in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options. It is powered by a dual-chip architecture, which the company claims is able to achieve 80 per cent power consumption saving.

The device comes with water resistance of up to 50 meters. It also comes with a barometer, compass, altimeter and support for sleep monitoring and TruSleep 2.0.

Huawei claims the device has a two-week battery life with varied usage of heart-rate monitoring and 90 minutes of exercise per week. If heart rate monitoring is turned off and the watch is used only for receiving messages and calls, it will be able to last for up to 30 days.

Huawei Watch GT sports 16MB of RAM paired with 128MB of internal storage. It runs the company’s own LightOS operating system, which supports connectivity with devices running Android 4.4 or later, or iOS 9.0 or later.