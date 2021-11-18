scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch launched in China: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched its Watch GT Runner smartwatch in China.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 18, 2021 7:04:13 pm
Huawei has launched its Watch GT Runner smartwatch in ChinaThe Huawei Watch GT Runner supports more than 100 sports modes (Image source: Huawei)

Huawei has launched its Watch GT Runner smartwatch in China. The smartwatch packs a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and comes with support for a host of health-monitoring features such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner also supports more than 100 sports modes. Here is everything you should know about the Watch GT Runner.

Huawei Watch GT Runner: Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT Runner measures 46.4×46.4x11mm and weighs around 38.5 grams without the strap. The smartwatch runs on HarmonyOS. The device sports a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with a 46mm dial and comes with two buttons on the right side.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The smartwatch features a variety of health tracking features including TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring.

Must Read |Motorola Moto Watch 100 launched, ditches Wear OS for new Moto OS

Additionally, users will get access to more than 100 sports modes. Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch GT Runner include Bluetooth v5.2 with a 2.4GHz band and NFC. The smartwatch supports BlueTooth calling when connected to your smartphone provided your smartphone runs on Android 6.0/ iOS 9.0 or later versions.

Other sensors on the device include a gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, geo-magnetic sensor, and air pressure sensor. The Huawei smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for improved dust- and water resistance (up to 50 metres).

The device packs a 451mAh battery that is said to be capable of lasting for up to 14 days with typical usage and 7 days with heavy usage. The company claims that the device can be fully charged in 2 hours.

Huawei Watch GT Runner: Pricing

The Huawei Watch GT Runner will be available at CNY 2,188 (approx Rs 25,500). The smartwatch is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting November 26.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement