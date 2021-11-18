Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch launched in China: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched its Watch GT Runner smartwatch in China. The smartwatch packs a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and comes with support for a host of health-monitoring features such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner also supports more than 100 sports modes. Here is everything you should know about the Watch GT Runner.

Huawei Watch GT Runner: Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT Runner measures 46.4×46.4x11mm and weighs around 38.5 grams without the strap. The smartwatch runs on HarmonyOS. The device sports a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with a 46mm dial and comes with two buttons on the right side.

The smartwatch features a variety of health tracking features including TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring.

Additionally, users will get access to more than 100 sports modes. Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch GT Runner include Bluetooth v5.2 with a 2.4GHz band and NFC. The smartwatch supports BlueTooth calling when connected to your smartphone provided your smartphone runs on Android 6.0/ iOS 9.0 or later versions.

Other sensors on the device include a gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, geo-magnetic sensor, and air pressure sensor. The Huawei smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for improved dust- and water resistance (up to 50 metres).

The device packs a 451mAh battery that is said to be capable of lasting for up to 14 days with typical usage and 7 days with heavy usage. The company claims that the device can be fully charged in 2 hours.

Huawei Watch GT Runner: Pricing

The Huawei Watch GT Runner will be available at CNY 2,188 (approx Rs 25,500). The smartwatch is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting November 26.