Huawei Watch GT launched in India, promises two weeks of battery life

At an event in Delhi, Huawei has launched a new wearable called Watch GT. The latest smartwatch from the Chinese tech giant will take on Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Huawei Watch GT is priced at Rs 15,990 for the Sport edition, whereas the Classic variant will cost Rs 16,990. The smartwatch will go on sale in India via Amazon India from March 19.

The Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch 454×254 OLED touchscreen display with a stainless steel and ceramic bezel. It will be made available in two variants: Classic and Sport. The only difference is the colour of crown and bundled strap.

The Classic variant has a stainless steel crown with DLC (Diamond Like Coating) and a leather strap, while the Sport Edition has a black finish with a black silicone strap.

Perhaps the key selling point is its battery which can last for two weeks per charge. Huawei claims the new dual-cell architecture allowed them to cut down on the power consumption of the previous-generation Huawei Watch 2 by approximately 80 per cent.

However, there is a catch, the 14-day battery life is when GPS is turned off. With GPS enabled, users will only get 22 hours of battery. This is comparable to what you get with Apple Watch Series 4.

The Watch GT also comes with accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer and other advanced features such as sleep monitoring and exercise coaching feature. The smartwatch also has a TruSeen 3.0 heart rate sensor which can measure active and resting heart rates. The watch features a dual-core processor, 50 meter water resistance, and built-in GPS.

The Watch GT doesn’t run Google’s WearOS. Instead, Huawei has adopted its own smartwatch OS — dubbed LiteOS. At present, though, the biggest concern here is the lack of third-party support. That’s primarily because there isn’t an app store, and Huawei hasn’t said if there will be one in the near future.

Like other smartwatches, Huawei Watch GT too has an NFC chip, though it does not support any compatible cashless platforms at present. The Watch GT works seamlessly with iOS and Android via the Huawei Health app.

Other than the Watch GT, Huawei also announced the Band 3 Pro. This is an activity tracker with a built-in GPS tracker and an IR-based heart rate monitor. The band sports a 0.95-inch OLED touch screen, and its battery can last up to 7 days on a single charge. The Band 3 Pro will cost Rs 4,699.

Last but not the least, Huawei is also bringing its Band 3e to India. The entry-level fitness tracker is equipped to handle sleep and step tracking. What is worth talking about the Band 3e is that this tracker is water resistant up to 50 meters. The activity tracker doesn’t have a heart rate tracker, but its battery can last up to 14 days. The Band 3e is priced at Rs 1,699.