Huawei Watch GT Active, Elegant to launch alongside the P30 series on March 26

Huawei Watch GT is getting new variants: Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant. As reported by WinFuture, Huawei will announce two new smartwatches alongside the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26 in Paris. The original Huawei Watch GT was launched in October last year.

Both the new model will apparently look exactly the same as the original model, featuring the same 1.39-inch circular OLED touchscreen display. However, there will be a slight change to the colour of the bezels and the casing on the upcoming smartwatches.

Just like the original Watch GT, both the Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant will run an operating system designed in-house by Huawei. Expect the watches to run Huawei Lite OS, GPS connectivity, and long battery life.

The report claims the Watch GT Active will be made available in Dark Green and Orange and the GT Elegant in White and Black. Price-wise, Huawei Watch GT Active will be priced at 249 euros (or approx Rs 19, 575) and Watch GT Elegant at 249 euros (or approx Rs 17,996). Unfortunately, the report is thin on specifications and features.

In related news, Huawei will launch the original Watch GT smartwatch in India on March 12. Powered by Huawei’s custom Lite OS and a dual-core processor, the Watch GT’s battery can last for weeks. It has a ceramic bezel, stainless steel shell, and Diamond-like Carbon coating (DLC). The watch is aimed at both regular customers and fitness freaks. The smartwatch, which comes with GPS connectivity, can track your sleep and heart rate.