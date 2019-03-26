Huawei Watch GT Active, Elegant announced alongside the new Band 3 fitness tracker

Huawei has announced two new models of the Watch GT smartwatch, alongside the P30 lineup, at its event in Paris. The two models look pretty much identical to the original Watch GT, except they have slightly different case and bezel colours. The company also revealed a new Band 3 fitness tracker with an AMOLED display and a heart rate tracker.

The Watch GT Active has the large 46mm watch face as the original Watch GT Classic and Sport. It looks exactly the same as the Watch GT, and sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is available in orange and dark green colour options.

The Watch GT Elegant, on the other hand, has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a total diameter of 42mm. Huawei is offering the Watch GT Elegant in Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl.

Highlights of Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant:

Lightweight and stylish

TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring

Up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge

Compatible with Android and iOS

The new watches can monitor the wearer’s heart rate, sleep and supports a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities. Huawei said both the Watch GT Active and Elegant will feature a new Triathlon mode that can record the entire triathlon, including the transition time. Keep in mind — a triathlon consists of swimming, cycling, and running. Huawei says the new triathlon will be made available on the Watch GT Classic and Sport later via a software update.

Both the watches does not use Google’s Wear OS, and instead uses Huawei’s own operating system called Lite OS, which looks a cross between Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen. Both the Watch GT Active and Elegant can run for up to a month between charges but lacks an app store.

The original Watch GT was released last year, and has quickly become a popular smartwatch. According to the company’s own claims, it sold over 1 million units of the Watch GT to date. Earlier this month, the Chinese company launched the Huawei Watch GT in India at a price of Rs 16,999.

Huawei has also introduced the Band 3 with a 0.95-inch AMOLED, heart rate monitoring, and swim stroke recognition.

According to data from IDC, Apple sold 16.2 million wearables in Q4 2018, maintaining the number one position in the global wearables market. Xiaomi secured the second position with a market share of 12.6 percent, followed by Huawei with a market share of 9.6 per cent, ahead of Fitbit and Samsung.

The author is in Paris on the invite of Huawei.