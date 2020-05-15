Realme watch to Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smartwatches to look forward to in India

Here’s a look at all of the smartwatches that are coming to India very soon. (Image: Huawei) Here’s a look at all of the smartwatches that are coming to India very soon. (Image: Huawei)

India is currently in the third phase of lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. During this lockdown, a number of relaxations have been implemented, like allowing e-commerce platforms to start delivering non-essential products to Green and Orange zones.

Now that a few of these restrictions have slowly been lifted, we are seeing various new electronic devices like smartphones and smartwatches being launched in the country. Today we will be taking a look at all of the smartwatches that are going to launch very soon in India.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei has just launched its Watch GT 2e in India priced at Rs 11,990. The watch is being made available on both Flipkart and Amazon. Customers purchasing the watch before May 21 will get a free pair of the company’s own AM61 Bluetooth Earphones.

Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with a circular stainless steel body with an integrated strap. It is available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White colour options.

The watch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED and is powered by the company’s own Kirin A1 processor. It comes with 100 workout modes, which include 15 dedicated professional workout modes. It also comes with a SpO2 feature, which lets users monitor the oxygen levels in blood easily. The company claims that the watch has a battery life of two weeks.

Apart from these, the watch comes with the company’s own Truseen 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex stress management technology and Trusleep 2.0 technology.

Realme Watch

Realme has been teasing its upcoming smartwatch for some time now. Yesterday, the company dropped its official teaser on its Twitter handle. In the teaser video, the company confirmed that the watch will be called Realme Watch. The design of the watch looks quite similar to the Apple Watch. Today the company dropped another teaser on its Twitter, hinting that the smartwatch will launch alongside the Realme TV on May 25.

Not much is known about the Realme Watch as of now, however, we recently saw an XDA Developers report, in which all of the key specifications for the Realme Watch were released. The report claims that the watch will come with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display. It will sport a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level monitor.

Also Read: TicWatch Pro review: A smartwatch with a unique display

The device will come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It will be backed by a 160mAh battery, which the report claims will last seven days.

Oppo Watch

Oppo recently launched its first smartwatch, called the Oppo Watch in China. The company did not reveal any plans of bringing the device to international markets including India at that time. It seems that the company is looking to launch it in India soon. The device recently showed up on the BIS website, which hints at an imminent launch.

Oppo Watch sports a 1.91-inch 3D flexible hyperboloid display and looks quite similar to the Apple Watch. It is powered by the company’s own Dual-Chip Endurance System, which includes a primary Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with a secondary Oppo Apollo processor.

The device runs an Android-based version of ColorOS customized for smartwatches.

Redmi Smartwatch

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that it is developing a smartwatch that it will soon launch in India. The company is yet to provide a launch date for that same. However, the smartwatch has received BIS certification, hinting that it will be launching pretty soon in the country.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE review: A capable, connected, smartwatch

Not much is known about the Redmi Watch as of now, but reports state that it will run Google’s Wear OS operating system and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd