Huawei Watch GT 2 comes to India, promises two weeks of battery life in one charge

Huawei’s Watch GT 2 has been officially introduced for India and promises two-weeks of battery life after just one charge. Huawei is bringing the watch in two variants; there’s a smaller 42mm with a 1.2 inch AMOLED display and a 46mm version, which has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen.

Huawei’s Watch GT 2 price in India

The Huawei Watch GT 2 variant with the bigger 46mm size start at Rs 15,990 for the Sports (Black) version. The leather version of this will cost Rs 17,990, while the metal version will cost Rs 21,990. The 42mm variant of the Huawei Watch 2 is priced at Rs 14,990. Huawei says offers for this smaller version will be announced later.

The 46mm watch will go on sale for the first time on December 19. Customers will have a chance to win a Huawei speaker till December 31, 2019. The watch will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and other leading retail stores.Huawei is offering pre-booking for the watches from December 12 to 18, and those who do so will get a Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999 free. Users will have to make full payment for the watch at the time of booking.

Huawei’s Watch GT 2 specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a SAMOLED display with 3D glass and runs the company’s own Kirin A1 chipset. It supports Bluetooth calling, in-device music and has the capacity to store and play 500 songs.

The company claims its chipset is designed to improve battery life and has an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

Huawei Watch GT 2 highlight is the two weeks of battery life. The company says this will be valid even with the heart rate monitor and call notification functions turned on, which usually result in battery drain on most other wearable devices.

The Watch GT-2 is compatible with 15 sports modes, including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). The user will be notified if heart rate is above 100bpm or below 50bpm for more than 10 minutes. The watch also has sleep monitoring function support.

