Huawei wants to replace your headphones with its smart glasses

Huawei has forayed into the smart glasses market in partnership with Gentle Monster, an upmarket Korean sunglasses and optical glasses brand.

The Chinese company sees the glasses as a replacement of earbuds, a wearable device that lets you talk on a smartphone without essentially putting anything on.

As Huawei demonstrated during the launch event, there are no buttons on the device. All you need to do is tap on the frames to answer a call. The company says the glasses come fitted with dual mics with beamforming technology, which reduces external noise when you make calls. Plus, the glasses also have dual speakers.

But how do we charge the glasses? Well, the glasses can be charged through a case that takes advantage of NFC and USB Type-C port.

Unlike other smart glasses, you will not find a camera or holographic display here. The idea is to make the glasses simple and to avoid any kind of privacy issues.

Huawei says the glasses will be made available in multiple models and targets both male and female.

However, the glasses won’t be available before July 2019.

Huawei could be testing the market potential of its first generation ‘smart’ glasses. Before Huawei, a lot of companies from the likes of Google and Snapchat have launched and failed to ignite users’ interest with the glasses. But it remains to be seen what impact Huawei’s first smart glasses will have on the market.

The author is in Paris on the invite of Huawei.