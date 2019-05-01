Huawei plans to launch the world’s first 5G TV this year, says report

After smartphones and laptops, Huawei has its sights set on entering the TV market. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s being reported that Huawei plans to launch the world’s first 5G TV as soon as this year.

Advertising

Sources told the Nikkei Asian Review the TV will come with 5G modules and a high-end 8K resolution display. The 5G TV would be able to handle data-heavy content such as 360-degree videos.

The plan, according to the report, is to launch a TV that delivers an 8K resolution. In case you’re not aware, 8K has a resolution that’s four times greater than a regular 4K TV. Major TV manufacturers like Samsung, Sony and LG are betting on 8K TVs, though there’s particularly no 8K content available.

Huawei has been seen as a major telecom player, but the company is gradually shifting towards making high-end consumer electronics. The Chinese tech giant already makes smartphones, wireless earphones and smart speakers and more.

Advertising

Also read: No pay, no gain: Huawei outspends Apple on R&D for a 5G edge

The Shenzhen-based company wants to dominate the 5G revolution and a TV could help create an ecosystem of connected appliances. Huawei is one of the rare Chinese company that designs its own chips used in smartphones. The company’s chip-making subsidiary, HiSilicon, is also the world’s second-largest provider of TV chips.

While details about on the Huawei TV are unclear, it’s already certain that the upcoming TV set will be made available at a premium price. OnePlus, best known for making premium smartphones at affordable prices, is also working on a television set that’s due in 2020.