Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones with fast charging launched: Price, features

Huawei has launched its FreeLace wireless earphones, which will be available in select countries from April 11 at a price of 99 euros (Rs 7,000 approx). The new earphones ship with fast charging support and can be paired via Bluetooth with devices running Huawei EMUI 9.1 or later versions.

Huawei FreeLace was launched alongside the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones at the company’s special event in Paris on March 26. The device will be available in black, orange, and green colour options.

Huawei FreeLace is made of memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon. It supports a USB Type-C port, which can be revealed by separating the right earbud and its cable from the volume buttons.

The Bluetooth pairing is done through Huawei HiPair, which is the company’s proprietary technology that is said to help with faster pairing.

The earphones is said to offer four hours of playback time within five minutes of charge, thanks to fast charging support. For charging, the FreeLace can be connected to a USB Type-C port of any smartphone, tablet or PC. It is claimed to support up to 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Huawei FreeLace sports dynamic driver units of a diameter of 9.2mm inside each of its speakers. Both the sides of the earphone can be connected to enable sleep mode. It automatically resumes when the earphones are separated. It offers volume adjustment controls as well as two-second long press to activate voice assistant, and a double-tap to skip a song.