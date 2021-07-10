Huawei Band 6 launched with 96 workout modes, heart rate sensor: Check India price, and more

The Huawei Band 6 has been launched in India and it comes with a price tag of Rs 4,490. The fitness band will be available for purchase via Amazon and will go on sale on July 12. Additionally, those who purchase this Huawei wearable between July 12 and July 14 will get a free Huawei Mini speaker worth Rs 1,999.

The wearable is being offered in four colour options, including Amber Sunrise, Graphite Black, Forest Green, and Sakura Pink. The key features of the Huawei Band 6 heart rate monitor, Sp02 levels, 96 workout modes, and more. The fitness band also comes with women’s health tracking features. Read on to know more about the budget wearable from Huawei. It will be seen competing against Mi Band 5.

Huawei Band 6: Specifications, features

The Huawei Band 6 is equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio and 282ppi pixel density. The company is touting that the screen of the new wearable is 148 percent larger than its predecessor. It also has a 42 percent more screen-to-body ratio. The fitness band comes with skin-friendly UV-treated and dirt-resistant silicone straps.

Huawei is claiming that users will get up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. The Chinese company is also claiming that one will two days of battery life with just five minutes of charging. The newly launched Huawei Band 6 also features a heart rate sensor, a sleep monitor, as well as TruRelax stress monitoring technology.

Other features include Sp02 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and more. As mentioned above, there are 96 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. The Huawei Band 6 is also 5ATM rated (up to 50 metres), which means that it is water-resistant. It offers support for Bluetooth and has a physical button for navigation. The wearable is compatible with phones running Android 6 or higher and iOS 9 or higher.