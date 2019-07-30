Huawei and Google were reportedly developing a smart speaker before US ban

Huawei and Google reportedly cancelled the launch of a Google Assistant-based smart speaker at the IFA tech trade show in September, with plans to sell the device in the US. The smart speaker had been under the development for a year, but the project was shelved in May, reports The Information. The Chinese tech giant had planned to sell the smart speaker online in the US.

The Information claims that before the US ban on Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker had planned to introduce the smart speaker at this year’s IFA trade show in September. However, the US ban on Huawei led to the cancellation of the smart speaker. The Google Assistant-powered smart speaker was intended to release outside of China, Huawei’s home market.

Exactly in May, Huawei was placed on the US Commerce Department’s Entity List, cutting off all business dealings with US-based major tech companies including Google and Intel. The company is seen as a national security threat in the US. Huawei has, of course, denied it.

The news of cencellation of a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker that too made by Huawei comes at a time when leading tech companies have been questioned on their stance on privacy. Major tech companies like Google, Amazon and Apple are listening to private conversations through their smart assistants.

Earlier this year, Amazon admitted that its employees listen to customer voice recordings from Echo and other Alexa-powered smart speakers. The e-commerce giant defended itself by saying that its staff “reviewed” a sample of Alexa voice assistant conversations to order to improve speech recognition.

Last week, The Guardian broke a sensational story in which it was revealed that Apple had paid contractors to listen to recorded Siri conversations. The whistleblower said “Apple contractors regularly hear confidential medical information, drug deals, and recordings of couples having sex, as part of their job providing quality control” for Apple’s voice assistant. Earlier this month, Google also came under fire for the same practice.