IFA 2018: Huawei AI Cube speaker with built-in Alexa, integrated 4G hotspot announced

Huawei had announced its first smart speaker, the AI Cube, at IFA 2018 that concluded recently. While the device was not officially launched, the Chinese network gear maker did indicate that AI Cube will be sold in Europe ‘in the Christmas season’. This device holds a combination of capabilities, such as Alexa integration, and also houses a SIM card slot.

Huawei also claims that AI cube will be able to perform AI-based functions.

The speaker sports a cylindrical shape, with a height of 218mm, and a diameter of 116mm at the base and the top. Weighing in at 900g, this device comes with an LTE SIM card slot, that is compatible with LTE Cat.6, and can offer mobile internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. This makes AI Cube function as a 4G hotspot, and it also offers 802.11ac with dual-band Wi-Fi.

With the help of an ethernet cable, this Huawei smart speaker could be turned into a Wi-Fi router. Besides that, AI Cube also offers 360-degree audio for clear soud detection and playback.

Like other digital speakers, it also comes with buttons at the top. Over the top disk, one can spot a ‘Mute’ button at the bottom, as well as the (+)/(-) volume buttons on the sides. AI Cube also comes with buttons on the side, over the speaker panel, one of which is expected to be the ‘Power’ button.

