Huami launches Amazfit Verge in India, sale on Amazon India from January 15

China-base Huami Corporation has launched its latest Amazfit Verge smartwatch for the Indian market. The Huami Amazefit Verge will be Amazon exclusive and priced at Rs 11,999. The device will go on sale from January 15 on the e-commerce website.

The Amazefit Verge has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and comes with heart rate monitoring features along with the options for showing notifications from the user’s phone. The smartwatch also comes with built-in GPS, ability to track distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation, etc in the activities mode.

According to Huami, the watch has a high precision optical sensor for heart rate tracking and this takes up 80 percent less power with accuracy of up to 98 percent.

The Amazefit Verge will come in three colours, which are Sky Grey, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. The company claims the smartwatch offer up to 5 days of battery life for basic use on single charge. This use includes notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails, and other apps.

The new smartwatch also has a 11 different modes for activities and 13 built-in watch faces. The company says three of these watchfaces are designed in partnership with a San Francisco-based Territory Studio.

“At Huami, it is our endeavour to provide our customers with the best of both, fashion and technology. For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our aesthetically fashioned designs. With wellness being such a strong part of an individual’s daily life, we know that our fans will fall in love with Amazfit Verge,” Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said in a press release.

The Amazefit Verge also has Corning Gorilla glass 3rd generation with AF coating on the display and comes with IP68 certification for water and dust-resistance. However, the watch is not compatible for tracking swimming as a sport.

The device has a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 4GB built-in flash memory.

Sensor on the Amazefit Verge are Optical heart rate sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor and air pressure sensor. Sports that can be tracked using this are running, walking, cycling, elliptical, climbing, skiing, and others. It also has the ability to play music after connect wirelessly to Bluetooth earbuds.

The Amazefit Verge runs Huami’s own Amazfit OS Operating System (based on Android System), and is compatible with iOS 9.0 and above and Android 4.4 and above smartphones.