Huami launches Amazfit Pace, Amazfit Cor smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huami has launched two new smartwatches in India: Amazfit Pace and Amazfit Cor. Under its own brand, Amazfit, Huami sells these devices independently from Xiaomi’s Mi Bands, for which it is an exclusive maker. These fitness devices have been priced at Rs 9,999 (Amazfit Pace) and Rs 3,999 (Amazfit Cor) respectively, and are Amazon exclusive.

Amazfit Pace smartwatch: Key specifications

Featuring a 1.23-inch IPS LCD color touch display, Amazfit Pace comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, as well as an anti-fingerprint coating. With ceramic bezels, this watch is designed within a stainless steel shell, and comes with an anti-perspirant silicone sports band.

Users can check time through the ‘Always On Display’ mode, and can keeping track of exercise routes and routines. This smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS, and it comes with an optical heart-rate sensor as well. It is able to support both outdoor and indoor running, and checks heartbeat under various modes.

Amazfit Pace can track other activities besides running, such as walking, cycling, elliptical, and climbing, among others.

Huami claims that this wearable can provide up to 36 hours of battery backup, while GPS tracking and heart-rate monitor are kept running, as well as a battery life of up to 11 days. Fitness enthusiasts can hear music by connecting Amazfit Pace with Bluetooth headphones, while the device gets 2.4GB of internal storage.

It comes with IP67 certification for water resistance, and comes with 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking.

Amazfit Cor smartwatch: Key specifications

This fitness band comes with a 1.23-inch IPS LCD colour touch display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, though it has a rectangular screen compared to the circular one seen on Amazfit Pace.

This fitness band comes with a 1.23-inch IPS LCD colour touch display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, though it has a rectangular screen compared to the circular one seen on Amazfit Pace. Amazfit Cor comes with exercise tracking backed by heart rate zones, as well as the optical heart-rate sensor.

Compatible with iOS and Android, it is able to track daily steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, sleep quality and exercises, while also providing movement reminders.

Besides checking the time, fitness enthusiasts can also access weekly weather forecasts, alarms, a timer and a stopwatch. Huami claims that Amazfit Cor is able to provide battery backup of up to 12 days on a single charge.

This band comes with 5 ATM waterproof rating (providing up to 50m water resistance), that can allow users to operate this fitness band while swimming, or when in the shower.

Both these trackers offer data of all activities through the Amazfit Watch App 2.0, as well as the Mi Sports Data app. Apple users running devices with iOS 8 and above, and Android users running devices operating on Android 4.4 and above will be able to access these devices, and their respective apps.

