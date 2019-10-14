Huami Amazfit GTS with 14-day battery life launched in India at Rs 9,999

Huami Amazfit GTS, a new smartwatch featuring 14-days of battery life and an AMOLED display has been announced by the company in India. Huami is a wearable company backed by Xiaomi and also the maker of the popular Mi Band. The Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch is now available for sale on Amazon India at a price of Rs 9,999.

Huami Amazfit GTS: Specifications, features

The Amazfit GTS comes in only one colour option for now, which is black. But the company said it plans to release more colour variants soon, which would include: steel blue, lava grey, rose pink and others. While the 14-day battery life is being touted as the key feature, the Amazfit GTS also comes with a 1.65-inch (348×442 pixels) AMOLED display with a curved screen, which has 341ppi pixel density. The screen has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Amazfit GTS is also 5 ATM water resistant, comes with GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The Amazfit GTS is comes with the 6-axis acceleration sensor. It also comes with 24 hours heart rate monitoring, which will also show detailed heart data and abnormal values detection warnings.

The watch has a total of 12 different sports mode. These are outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising. Once a user finishes an activity, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like GPS map, distance, pace, calories, bpm range, altitude, time, and much more.

The Amazfit GTS also comes with features such as a reminder when the user has not moved for a while, calorie consumption, sleep analysis, to name a few.