Huami Amazfit Bip Lite with 45 days battery life launched at Rs 3,999

Huami has launched its Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch in India for Rs 3,999. It will be available for sale on Amazon India from July 15. The smartwatch is said to offer 45 days of battery life on a single charge. It is also swim-proof as it comes with 3 ATM rating for up to 30 meters’ water pressure.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite features a 1.28-inch Always-On TFT reflective display with a resolution of 176×176 pixels and Corning Gorilla 3 coating for protection against scratches. The watch has a polycarbonate casing. The diameter of the dial is 43mm, while the silicone wristband has a width of 20mm. It weighs 32 g.

The smartwatch shows notifications for incoming calls, emails, messages as well as from more smartphone apps. It lets the users set vibration alarms as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1 BLE and it is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above.

The smartwatch can also monitor heart rate and notifies users when their heart rate exceeds the warning value. Another feature is sleep tracking that measures a user’s total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep and awake time to accurately analyse sleep patterns.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite is powered by a 200mAh lithium-polymer battery, which is said to last up to 45 days battery life on a single charge and up to four months with only steps counting and sleep monitoring switched on. It is claimed to offer stand by time of up to 120 days.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite can track sports such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking and cycling as well as activities with daily steps, calories and distance count. There is also the option of sedentary alerts to remind users if they have been inactive for too long.