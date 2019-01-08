HTC Vive Pro Eye, Vive Cosmos VR headsets announced at CES 2019

At CES 2019, HTC announced two new VR headsets: the Vive Pro Eye and the Vive Cosmos. Both the VR headsets are targeted at a different set of users. While the Vive Pro Eye is aimed at the enterprise segment, the Vive Cosmos will target enthusiasts.

As the name suggests, HTC Vive Pro Eye uses built-in eye tracking. The VR headset essentially integrated eye tracking natively and will allow businesses and developers greater accessibility and better training simulations. HTC hasn’t yet revealed full specifications of the headset, but the company says the Pro Eye will offer efficient CPU and GPU usage compared to previous-generation professional grade headset.

In a surprise announcement, HTC also announced the Vive Cosmos, the company’s next-generation VR headset. The idea behind launching the Vive Cosmos to address those issues that bother most VR headset users. With the Vive Cosmos, the company aims to provide “absolute comfort” and “easy set up”. Interestingly, the headset can be powered by a PC or “other methods”. It’s being said that the Vive Cosmos will be able to take the power of smartphones, although it is just a rumour at the time being.

We’d like to give you a first look at VIVE COSMOS, the newest VR headset from VIVE. #HTCVIVECOSMOS #HTCVIVE #VIVEPORT pic.twitter.com/oP00jXoevU — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 7, 2019

VIVE COSMOS will offer absolute comfort, easy set up, & will require no external tracking; COSMOS allows you to enjoy VR at home or on-the-go. #HTCVIVECOSMOS #HTCVIVE #VIVEPORT pic.twitter.com/fQEZArr8LJ — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 7, 2019

In addition, HTC also announced a new subscription service for the Viveport, dubbed Infinite, which will allow users to access to 500 apps and games at any given of time starting April 5. Lastly, the company said that it is working with both Firefox and Amazon AWS to bring web browser on its VR headsets.