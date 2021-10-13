HTC Vive Flow VR headset leaks ahead of launch

HTC’s phone business is a mystery since the last couple of years, but it seems the brand’s PC VR (Virtual reality) business could be making a big move soon. A new leak shows marketing images of the HTC Vive Flow VR headset that is yet to be officially announced.

The HTC Vive Flow VR headset images, leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter, reveal a headset that when worn gives the appearance of a pair of large bug-like eyes. The headset has a design ike that of traditional glasses when it comes to the frame and the two arms that will sit on a user’s ears can apparently be folded.

More leaked images also suggest that the HTC Vive Flow will be able to connect to a smartphone and also another tube-shaped device which could provide it extra functionality, power or both.

A previous report by Protocol had suggested that the Vive Flow will be a headset targeted towards media consumption and could carry a small form factor. It will also reportedly have access to some casual gaming although you will not find it shipping with handheld controllers.

The report also reveals that the chipset powering the HTC VR headset will not be as powerful as the one on the Oculus Quest 2, but the headset will support 6D freedom tracking. The company has also reportedly been developing a new service called Viveport Verse which will let people “explore the world beyond physical space,” “meet people around the world” and “explore a variety of events, from virtual tourism and exhibitions to sports events and festivals,” as the company says on its staging site on Metaverse.

The leaks also point at a $499 (about Rs 37,608) price for the headset and suggest that it could be officially unveiled this Thursday.