HTC Vive Cosmos launched, company reveals pre-order details, price, features and more

HTC has announced that its PC-powered Vive Cosmos VR headset will be made available next month. The company had showcased the Cosmos earlier this year at CES. The device will also be made available in India.

HTC Vive Cosmos is priced at $699 (approximately Rs 49,653). For the customers pre-ordering the Vive Cosmos by October 2nd, will get a 12-month Viveport Infinity subscription free of cost.

The HTC Vive Cosmos doesn’t require any external sensors like the original Vive and can fully track motion using its controllers. The company has also upgraded the LCD panels built into the headset. HTC Cosmos sports a combined resolution of 2,880×1,700 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz and has a 110-degree field-of-view.

With the HTC Vive Cosmos, the company uses inside-out tracking to get an accurate read at the user’s body. The headset also includes flip-up goggles, which allows the users to take a break from playing without having to remove the headset. Another feature is that the headset includes a modular faceplate, which allows users to customise the headset over time with extra functionalities.

The company earlier announced that consumers will be able to link the Cosmos with a smartphone in the future, however, as of now that feature isn’t available. It has made a new External Tracking Mod available, which allows consumers to use the device with an existing Lighthouse base station to get full 360-degree tracking and support for Vive Tracker.

HTC Vive Cosmos is the company’s first VR headset to ship its new Vive Reality System, instead of SteamVR. The company has developed a redesigned its Lens user interface, which lets consumers navigate XR Viveport Infinity apps. Cosmos is also compatible with the Vive Wireless Adapter.