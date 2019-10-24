HTC introduces high-end Vive Cosmos VR headset in India

While the market for virtual reality is still in infancy, but HTC thinks it can create a niche of its own by targeting serious consumers with the Vive Cosmos. First announced at CES 2019 back in January, the high-end headset comes with built-in sensors and a design that is a step-up from the original Vive VR headset. While the Vive Cosmos sounds incredible, it costs Rs 89,990 and is still very limited in appeal. The headset is available for purchase on the HTC Vive e-store and Amazon India from October 25.

Advertising

Like the original Vive, the new Cosmos is powered by a PC. Unlike its predecessor, it is not dependent on external hardware tracking and instead relies on six integrated cameras to keep track of a user’s movements and movements.

The Vive Cosmos offers superior graphics, thanks to an LCD display with a combined resolution of 2880 x 1700. That’s essentially 88 per cent over the original Vive VR headset. That display also offers 110-degrees field of vision. The headset also comes with redesigned controllers, along with a new flip-up design. Interestingly, HTC also lets you customise the headset, meaning it is possible to change the headset’s faceplate.

HTC is promising plenty of content to play for anyone who is keen on buying the Vive Cosmos, with a free, one-year Viveport Infinity membership, priced at Rs 7,188 with the code included in the box.

Advertising

Here are the full specs of the Vive Cosmos VR headset:

Dual 3.4-inch LCD diagonal screen

1440 x 1700 pixels per eye (2880 x 1700 pixels combined)

90 Hz refresh rate

110-degree field of view

Built-in stereo headphones

Required PC connectivity: USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2

Peripheral Ports: USB-C 3.0, proprietary connection to mods

Tracking: no minimum space requirements for standing/seated, minimum 2m x 1.5m for room-scale mode

Module Faceplates: Vive Motion Mod (Ships with Cosmos) and Vive Cosmos External Tracking Mod (Sold separately)

Vive Wireless Adapter support: Yes, sold separately

‘VR headset market still evolving’

Once hailed as the next big thing in tech, virtual reality (VR) hasn’t taken off. In fact, sales of virtual reality headsets remain low. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, VR hardware revenues last year declined to $1.8 billion from $1.9 billion in 2017. VR headset shipments declined 50 per cent from 31 million units in 2017 to only 15 million units in 2018. With PS VR, Sony continues to be the leader in the VR headset market, followed by Oculus and HTC.