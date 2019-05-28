HP launches Envy Wood series, VR Backpack, new EliteBook laptops, and more

HP has launched its new line-up of PCs as well as laptops, including the ENVY Wood series, which includes convertible PCs with wood design. In addition, the company also unveiled HP Sure Sense PC security solution, Elite x2 G4, EliteBook x360 1030 G4, EliteBook x360 1040 G6 laptops, ZBook 15 G6, HP ZBook 17 G6, VR Backpack, as well as new display series and docks.

HP ENVY 13, HP ENVY x360 13, HP ENVY x360 15 and the HP ENVY 17 now come in wood variants as well. The processor has also been upgraded to next-gen Intel Core processor or 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

The HP Envy Wood series wood inlay comes in three combinations: Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch. Among the highlight features of the laptops are HP Sure View, HP Webcam Kill Switch, Amazon’s Alexa, Wake on Voice, and more.

HP’s ENVY Wood series will be available in Fall 2019. The company is yet to reveal prices. HP ENVY Uptown tote, backpack and convertible backpack have been announced as well, which are expected to be available soon, and will be priced between $169.99 to $179.99. The new HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter is could have a starting price of $249 and will be available this summer.

HP Elite x2 G4, which is expected to be available in August, is business detachable with a leather keyboard folio and comes with integrated dual camera privacy shutter and privacy screen. It will cost starting from $1,499. The EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is being touted as the world’s smallest and lightest business convertible. It will be available in July for a price starting at $1,449. Connectivity options on the device include Gigabit Class 4G LTE 13, Wi-Fi 6 14, and Bluetooth 5.

Next up is the EliteBook x360 1040 G6, which is a 14-inch business convertible, expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,499. It is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. It sports a new 4K HDR screen option and supports 32 GB system memory.

An optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 accessory, which is supported on Elite x2 and the entire HP Elite convertibles lin-up, has been launched as well. It will be available later this summer for a starting price of $99.

HP Mini-In-One 24 features a secure modular AiO 19 with a display that fully encloses. HP’s Mini-In-One display, which is expected to be available in August at a starting price of $279, can be paired with EliteDesk 800 G5 desktop mini PC, which will have a starting price of $924 when it becomes available in July.

HP EliteDisplay E223d and the HP EliteDisplay E273d docking monitors can deliver data over a single USB-C cable. he starting price is $279.99 and $409 respectively. The HP USB-C Dock G5 and the HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 have also been unveiled at a starting price of $209 and $279 respectively.

More devices launched by HP include the ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 laptops targeted at architects, designers, video editors, and VR creators. The laptops come with a choice of 9th Gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, as well as next-gen NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics. The ZBook 17 G6 has a 17-inch display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 21. The devices will be available in July.

Entry workstations Z1 Entry Tower G5, HP Z2 Mini G4, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G4, and HP Z2 Tower G4 have also been unveiled. The company says that Z2 Tower has been redesigned to offer two times the graphics power, and 41 per cent more processing power over the previous generation.

HP’s new VR Backpack has been designed to tackle VR engines including Unreal and Unity. It is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. It is said to offer a 30 per cent performance boost and 25 per cent more powerful graphics over the previous generation. It will be available at a starting price of $3,299.