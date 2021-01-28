HP announces Smart Tank series printers in India: Price starts at Rs 11,999

The printers are powered by a new sensor based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out ( image source : HP )

HP has launched its new Smart Tank 500 and 516 all-in-One series of high capacity, affordable printers in India. The printers are said to be designed for small and medium businesses and home office needs. The printers are powered by new sensor-based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out.

The printers comes with the ink tank integrated, which reduces the footprint of the device. The printers are compact and are designed to fit better in homes. The HP Smart Tank comes packed with ink supplies in the box that are said to give an output of a minimum of 6000 pages (black) and 8000 pages (colour) and are said to be 38% faster. The printers can be connected to mobile via dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE.

It also features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that will allow smartphones to be connected to the printer without the need for an internet network. The HP Smart App allows easy mobile scanning and printing and offers various customisable shortcut options.

Price and Availability

HP Smart Tank 500 can be purchased from the HP Online shopping at a starting price of Rs 11,999. HP Smart Tank 516 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 15,266 and can be purchased from Croma at a price of Rs 15,499.