HP announces new line of AIl-In-One PCs for India: Here’s a close look

HP today announced two new All-in-One PCs that offer TV capabilities. The latest from the company includes the HP ENVY 34-inch and the 31.5-inch Pavilion, which are powered by Intel’s 11th and 12th gen processors, allowing users to multitask seamlessly.
HP ENVY 34-inch
Featuring a 5K display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, the AIO comes with an adjustable blue light filter that will help users work comfortably for hours and reduce eye fatigue. It also comes with a 16MP movable magnetic camera that can help users switch between multiple positions.
The AIO is powered by an 11th Gen Intel i9 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which features 12GB of RAM. The base of the AIO can be used for wirelessly charging devices. It is available in turbo silver variant and starts at Rs 1,75,999.
HP Pavilion 31.5-inch
The main highlight of the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AIO is the 31.5-inch 4K HDR 400 display. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors and comes with a Universal Remote Switch. The AIO is designed to help save space and reduce clutter since comes with a wireless mouse and keyboard.
It is an ideal choice for those looking to buy a PC for both work and entertainment. The company also said parts of the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AIO are manufactured using materials like ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic. The AIO is available in sparkling black colour and starts at Rs 99,999.
