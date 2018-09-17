HP 260 G3 desktop mini with 7th gen Intel Core processor launched: Price in India, features

HP 260 G3 desktop mini launched in India for a price starting at Rs 19,990 HP 260 G3 desktop mini launched in India for a price starting at Rs 19,990

HP has launched the HP 260 G3 desktop mini with the aim to boost the use of technology for learning among students across India. The affordable mini desktop has been launched for a price starting at Rs 19,990 for the Pentium Dual-Core 18.5-inch model.

The HP 260 G3 desktop mini features an 18.5-inch display and runs Windows 10 Pro OS. The desktop is powered by 7th gen Intel Core processor. The desktop is easy to carry and rear thumb screw allows the unit to be opened easily and components are labelled and colour-coded for easy replacement. Further, the device can be mounted on a monitor with the Dual VESA Sleeve and paired with an HP Wireless Keyboard to offer extra desk space. The 18.5-inch model with Pentium Dual Core comes for a price of Rs 19,990, while, the Intel Core i3 18.5-inch model is available at a starting price of Rs 25,990.

“The new HP 260 G3 desktop mini designed primarily for the Indian education ecosystem, the affordability of these desktops will enable schools and institutes to set up or upgrade the computers in their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs at a minimal cost,” the company said in a statement. “These devices will help students enhance their science and technological skills, thereby enhancing their knowledge and creativity,” HP added.

“We are hitting a new price band with the HP 260 G3 desktop mini. With this, HP will be able to address the market’s need for cost-effective desktop PCs. We are reaching out to schools and educational institutions in metro cities as well as those in smaller cities, where affordable digital learning devices can be highly useful,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said.

