Apple Watch: How to pair your smartwatch with the iPhone 12

The Apple Watch and iPhone complement each other. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

New iPhone 12? Good job! Whether you own an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 5 or Series 6, you might be wondering how to pair a new Apple Watch or existing Apple Watch with the iPhone 12. The good news is that it is easy to set up and use any Apple Watch with the iPhone 12. We’re here to help. Follow these steps below to pair your Apple Watch with the iPhone 12.

How to pair a new Apple Watch with the iPhone 12

If you have purchased the new Apple Watch SE or Series 6 and the iPhone 12, it’s time to pair them. Before you pair your Apple Watch with the iPhone 12, make sure the devices have enough battery. Additionally, be sure both the devices are running the latest iOS and watchOS version. For your information. that would be iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

Automatic pairing

*Turn the Apple Watch on and then press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo appear.

*Launch the Watch App on your iPhone, and tap Pair New Watch.

*Place your Apple Watch next to your iPhone 12, and then the watch will show an animation on its screen.

*Move your iPhone’s camera in the center of the yellow rectangle, and the two devices will pair.

*Now, you will be given the option of Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch.

*If you have never an Apple Watch before, then you have set the watch as new. If you have, choose to restore Apple Watch from backup.

*Agree to the terms and conditions.

*Create a passcode.

*If you have an Apple Watch with LTE, choose whether to Set Up Cellular on your Apple Watch.

*You will be asked choose whether to update your watch automatically or manually and whether to enable SOS and fall detection. If you are above 65 or older, the fall detection and ECG will be enabled by default.

*It’s time to install apps on the Apple Watch. When it’s finished, you are ready to use the Apple Watch.

How to pair an existing Apple Watch with the iPhone 12

If you have an existing Apple Watch (in my case I own the Apple Watch Series 4) but want to pair it with the new iPhone 12, the process is again quick and simple. Before you start pairing them, be sure both the Apple Watch and iPhone 12 have been updated to their latest software versions. Now, follow these steps to pair your Apple Watch with the new iPhone 12.

*Back up your old iPhone to the cloud. This way all the Apple Watch data will be stored on the iCloud.

*Unpair your Apple Watch on the old iPhone. Go to the Watch app on the iPhone, and tap Unpair Apple Watch.’

*If you are setting up the iPhone for the first time, an Apps & Data screen. Choose to restore from an iCloud backup, then select the latest backup.

*Finish setting up the iPhone. When asked, choose to use your Apple Watch with your new iPhone.

*You will be prompted to pair your Apple Watch prompts to the new iPhone. Tap OK on your Apple Watch, then enter its passcode.

