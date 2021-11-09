How to choose the right Air Purifier: 6 factors to consider

Air Pollution is at a high, across North India. If you reside in some of India’s major cities be it Delhi or Lucknow or basically any other city in North India, AQI services will tell you how bad the air quality has become over the past few days. At a time like this, an air purifier for your home could be one of the best things for you and your family. However, if you’re new to air purifiers, you may not know how to choose the right one.

Here are six parameters to consider when buying a new air purifier.

Filters

The most important aspect of an air purifier is the filters. A good air purifier should have HEPA, EPA filters in it. These are the actual layers that will filter out the harmful PM2.5 and PM10 particles. These are small particles that can settle in our lungs and cause breathing difficulties and other long-term diseases and ailments.

Indicators

Some filters will have light-based indicators that will be able to alert users on how bad or good air quality is in a particular setting. While some purifiers may just have colour-based indicators, that turn red, orange or blue depending on the air quality, others may have a proper live monitor that displays increasing or decreasing levels of pollutants in real-time.

Some filters will have light-based indicators that will be able to alert users on how bad or good air quality is in a particular setting. (Express Photo) Some filters will have light-based indicators that will be able to alert users on how bad or good air quality is in a particular setting. (Express Photo)

CADR and size of the room

Air purifiers aren’t really one-size-fits-all products. Keeping in mind the exact dimensions of the room while buying a purifier is crucial. If you have a smaller room, a smaller purifier may also be adequate, but for a larger area like a living room, you will need a larger device. A purifier in a large setting may not be as effective or may consume more power than it should.

The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) is hence an important factor to look at to gauge how much clean air the purifier can pump out for a room. Most companies will mention the ideal room size for air purifier models, but if it isn’t make sure you first find out if the model you’re eyeing is ideal for your room.

The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) is an important factor to look at to gauge how much clean air the purifier can pump out for a room. (Image Source: HoneyWell) The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) is an important factor to look at to gauge how much clean air the purifier can pump out for a room. (Image Source: HoneyWell)

Filter replacement

Just like vacuum cleaners and water purifiers, air purifier filters too will need to be cleaned or replaced once in a while. Yes, the air purifier you chose has all the important filters, but what if the filters are super difficult to dismount and replace? This is why you also need to look at factors like how easy it is to remove, clean, or replace the filters of an air purifier, as this is something you may find yourself doing often.

Air purifiers with easy-to-remove filters will make your experience much easier in the long run. (Express Photo) Air purifiers with easy-to-remove filters will make your experience much easier in the long run. (Express Photo)

Power consumption and noise

Your air purifier may be running throughout a large part of the day, if not the whole day, and as a result, you may also want to have a look at what kind of power your chosen model consumes. You may also want to look at how much noise the model produces while functioning as this may be an element of concern for kids, pets, or older members of the family.

App connectivity

While this may not be important to everyone, app connectivity in an air purifier could be more useful than you think. A companion app’s support, as seen on models like the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 will let you control certain elements right from the phone, which could be handy when you’re not at home.