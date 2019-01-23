Honor Watch Magic, Honor Watch Dream with week long battery life launched

Honor has launched two new smartwatches – the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream. Both the smartwatches were unveiled alongside the global launch of the Honor View20 in Paris, France.

The core difference between the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream is the colours. The Honor Magic comes in Dark Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Lava Black while the Honor Watch Dream is available in Coral Pink and White Apricot.

The Honor Watch Magic isn’t a new product, considering the fact that it’s already on sale in China. Both the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream are made from stainless steel and come in at 32.6 grams. Additionally, the smartwatches have a ceramic coating which the company says is six times “tougher than stainless steel”.

The watches have 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreens with a resolution of 390×390 pixels at 326ppi. Under the hood, both the smartwatches have a dual-core processor. Given the fact that the chipset is power efficient, Honor says the watches can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Like all leading smartwatches, Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream have been designed keeping fitness enthusiasts in mind. Both the watches are equipped with heart rate scanners. Plus, they are water and dust resistant up to 50 meters, which simply means that the watches can be used to track your swimming.

The Honor Watch Magic is priced at 180 Euros (or approx Rs 14,546) and will be available in the UK and other parts of Europe. Honor is yet to indicate its plans to bring the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream into the Indian market.