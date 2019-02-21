Honor Watch Magic available on Amazon, starts at Rs 13,999

Toggle Menu Sections
Honor Watch Magic now available on Amazon in Lava Black and Moonlight Silver colour options priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Honor Watch Magic features a three-satellite positioning system for tracking multiple sports activities and provide accurate navigation details.

Honor Watch Magic is now available exclusively on Amazon in Lava Black and Moonlight Silver colour options. The Lava Black variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the Moonlight Silver variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

To recall, Honor Watch Magic was initially launched in China back in November. The company recently launched the device in India alongside the Honor Band 4 Running and Honor View20.

Honor Watch Magic sports a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display inside of a 9.8mm thin. It is powered by a dual-core AI enabled low-energy processor, which according to the company can recognise a person’s usage pattern and customise the watch to save on power.

The device comes with 5 ATM water resistance, which means the watch can be submerged into 50 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Honor Watch Magic features a three-satellite positioning system for tracking multiple sports activities and provide accurate navigation details. It also sports multiple other trackers like a heart rate sensor, GPS, barometer and more to help it track daily activities, sleep and heart rate.

The device is backed by a 178mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 7 days on a full charge with the help of AI processing.

