Honor Vision, Vision Pro Smart TVs to launch in India on October 14

Honor is set to launch its Vision-series of smart TVs in India later this month. The technology giant will plunge into the crowded smart TV market by launching its Honor Vision Smart TV and Honor Vision Pro Smart TV on Monday, October 14. The two smart TVs were launched in China earlier this year in August and these are the first devices by Honor to run Huawei’s HarmonyOS.

The company is going to host a launch event in New Delhi where it is going to unveil the new smart TVs. While the launch invite has not specifically mentioned the unveiling of both the models in the country, what it does mention is a pop-up camera along with the branding of Honor Vision which makes it crystal clear that the technology giant will be launching both the models since Vision Pro model only has the camera.

In the media invite, the company wrote: “Join us at the India Mobile Congress, as we unveil world’s first pop-up camera smart TV Honor Vision,”. The use of smart TV for highlighting the Honor Vision will be interesting to be seen as Huawei’s sub-brand tried hard to avoid the categorisation of Honor Vision in its China event. The company is promoting Honor Vision as a smart screen in the Chinese market. It is likely that the Honor Vision device may miss some of its features while making its way in the Indian market.

Coming to the specifications, both the Honor Vision TV and Honor Vision Pro TV are largely similar to each other except that the Pro model comes with a pop-up camera, six far-field microphones, two extra 10W speakers, and extra onboard storage. Apart from this, both smart TVs come with 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display screens with NTSC 87 per cent wide colour scale, an aspect ratio of 16:9, refresh rate of 60Hz, 400nits brightness, and viewing angles of 178-degree.

The smart TVs are powered by Honghu 818 quad-core processors along with Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB of RAM. They also come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port. the Pro model comes with six 10W speakers while the regular one only has four 10W speakers.