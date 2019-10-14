Honor Vision, the smart TV with pop-up camera, Harmony OS unveiled in India

Honor today unveiled its first-ever smart TV, Honor Vision, in India at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) in New Delhi. The Huawei brand had launched the Honor Vision in China in August this year for Yuan 3,799 (around Rs 38,200) and Yuan 4,799 (around Rs 48,000). However, Honor has not revealed the India pricing of its TV yet. It says that the Honor Vision will be launched in the country in Q1 2020.

The Honor Vision features a 55-inch 4K display with 3840×2160 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen has an NTSC 87 per cent wide colour gamut and supports 178-degree viewing angle.

Honor’s smart TV has a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it has a 6.9 mm thickness. The Honor Vision also features six 10 Watt speakers. The smart TV from Honor is powered by a HiSilicon quad-core Honghu 818 processor coupled with Mali-G51 GPU. The Honor Vision runs on Huawei’s self-developed Harmony OS.

Honor says that the Honghu 818 chipset enhances and optimizes image resolution, contrast and colour performance of the display through multiple algorithms. The RAM capacity on the Honor Vision is 2GB whereas the onboard storage is limited to 16GB.

The TV supports multi-device connection that can be used to connect and switch on the lights, control the curtains, dim the lights and so on. The Honor Vision also comes with a built-in pop-up camera that allows video calls.

In its home market (China), Honor’s smart TV is available in two variants– Honor Vision and the Honor Vision Pro. The Pro model comes with a pop-up camera. This means that Honor will launch the Pro model with a pop-up camera as the standard Honor Vision smart TV.