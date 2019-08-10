Honor launches two new smart TVs running HarmonyOS at HDC 2019

Huawei on the first day of its developer’s conference (HDC) showcased its own mobile operating system, dubbed HarmonyOS. Now, its sub-brand, Honor at HDC has launched its new Honor Vision series of smart TVs. It is priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,214) for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage version, whereas, Yuan 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,274) for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage Pro version.

Advertising

Both the variants sport a 55-inch 4K HDR display with support for an intelligent breathing light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Mode. They come with the company’s own three-side bezel-less Full-View design, which allows the TVs to have a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. They come with a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned back.

The new Honor Vision series of smart TVs come with three in-house chipsets including a Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a HiSilicon Hi1103 Wi-Fi chipset. Both the TVs will also come with a motorised pop-up camera.

The new Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset is an octa-core processor, which comes with a magic image-processing engine, which includes seven advanced image-processing technologies. These image-processing technologies include Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD).

Advertising

Also Read: Huawei unveils HarmonyOS: Here’s everything to know

The HiSilicon Hi3516DV300 NPU chipset will enable the TVs to have AI capabilities like face recognition, body tracking and posture detection. Whereas, the HiSilicon Hi1103 is the world’s first chipset to support a 160MHz bandwidth, which will allow download speeds of up to 1.7Gbps. It also supports 2.4G/5GHz dual frequency optimisation.

“Honor Vision is not just television as we know it. It defines the future of television with Honor’s ‘Sharp Tech’ innovations. Honor Vision will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment center, but also an information sharing center, a control management center and a multi-device interaction center.” said Mr George Zhao, President, Honor.