Honor Band 5 with real-time heart rate monitoring, coloured AMOLED display launched in India

Honor has launched its latest smart band, dubbed Honor Band 5 in India. It has been priced at Rs 2,599 and is currently available on Flipkart. The device has been made available in three colour options: Midnight Navy, Coral Pink and Meteorite Black.

Key features of Honor Band 5 include a coloured AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitor, multiple watch faces and more. It competes with the new Mi Band 4 from Xiaomi. To recall, the device was launched in China last month.

Honor Band 5 comes with an 0.95-inch coloured AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation detection, 10 sports modes and NFC multi-scenario applications. The company claims that Honor Band 5’s display can deliver rich colours, higher brightness levels at lower power consumption.

The band comes with the company’s own intelligent heart rate monitoring technology dubbed, TruSeen3.5, which has passed the professional test of the National General Administration of Sports. The company has also stated that the Honor Band 5’s heart rate monitoring is comparable to that of professional heart rate monitoring, with atrial fibrillation screening as high as 97.8 per cent.

Honor Band 5 uses the company’s own TruSleep2.0 sleep detection technology, which provides personalised sleep quality assessment to users. It can also display mobile phone information in real-time including incoming calls, find your phone, taking photos and more.

Honor has also added swim stroke recognition, with which the band can recognise four types of swigging strokes. These include freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke. The band is water-resistant up to 50 metres.