Honor Band 5 with a coloured AMOLED display launched

Honor has launched its latest generation fitness band dubbed, Honor Band 5 in China. It is priced at Yuan 189 (approximately Rs 1,800) for the base variant and Yuan 219 (approximately Rs 2,100) for the NFC variant. The band will go on sale starting July 29. It will be made available in four colour options: Midnight Blue, Meteorite Black, Coral Powder and Olive Green. The company is yet to announce when it will be launching the device in other countries like India.

Honor Band 5 comes with an 0.95-inch AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation detection, 10 sports modes and NFC multi-scenario applications. The display can show users up to 45 Chinese characters.

This is the company’s first fitness band to feature a coloured AMOLED display, which it claims can deliver rich colours, higher brightness levels at lower power consumption. It also claims that Honor Band 5’s heart rate monitoring is comparable to that of professional heart rate monitoring, with atrial fibrillation screening as high as 97.8 per cent.

The band comes with the company’s own intelligent heart rate monitoring technology dubbed, TruSeen3.5, which has passed the professional test of the National General Administration of Sports. It also uses the company’s own TruSleep2.0 sleep detection technology, which provides personalised sleep quality assessment to users.

Honor has partnered with PP pig, Otter, Bunny Rabbit and other IP partners in China develop trendy and eye-catching theme for dials.

Honor Band 5 can display mobile phone information in real-time including incoming calls, find your phone, taking photos and more. The company claims to have used intelligent algorithms and high-performance batteries on the band, due to which it has a battery like of up to two weeks on a single charge.