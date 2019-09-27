Honor Band 5 to be sold on Amazon starting September 29

Honor has announced the availability of the Honor Band 5 on Amazon India starting from Sunday, September 29. For the Amazon Prime members, the watch will be available from a day earlier from 12pm during the e-commerce giant’s upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.

During the Great Indian Festival sale period, Honor Band 5 will be available at a price of Rs 2,299. This apart, interested buyers can also avail savings and bonus offers with up to 10 per cent instant discount on payment through SBI Debit and Credit Card.

The Honor Band 5 comes with a 0.95-inch coloured AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation detection and 10 sports modes. The band is water-resistant up to 50 metres and comes with swim stroke recognition, with which the band can recognise four types of swigging strokes.

The fitness band connects with Huawei Health app on the phone through Bluetooth. It can reject or mute calls, take photos from the phone by just lifting the wrist and using the band. It has a battery life of two weeks, the company said.

To recall, Honor had launched the Honor Band 5 in India back in August at a price of Rs 2,599. The smart wearable was launched in three colour options: Midnight Navy, Coral Pink and Meteorite Black was first made available on Flipkart.