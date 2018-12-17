Honor Band 4 launched in India at Rs 2,599; will be Amazon exclusive

Honor Band 4 has been officially launched in India at a price of Rs 2,599 and will be an Amazon exclusive device. The fitness band will be available on Amazon from December 18 after 12PM. The device will come in three colour options: Black, Navy blue and Pink.

Advertising

Honor Band 4 comes with an AMOLED full colour display, a heart-rate sensor as well as 5ATM (50M) water resistance feature and the ability to detect swim strokes as well. The device is compatible with both Android (4.4 and above) and iOS 9.0 and above devices.

Users can pair the Honor 4 band with the Huawei Health-App on their smartphones and see the relevant data. The band also comes with options for multiple watch faces and sleep monitoring as well.

Honor Band 4: Specifications, features

Honor Band 4 display comes with 2.5D curved screen, which is 0.95-inches in size, and this has a 240 x 120-pixel resolution. Honor has gone for a full colour display with touchscreen capabilities on the Band 4.

Advertising

A user can rely scroll up and down to navigate on the Honor Band 4; the device also has a HOME button on the screen for one-click return.

The band is also relying on Huawei’s TruSleep monitoring technology, which is a proprietary one from the company. It will trackssleeping activities and automatically records periods of REM (rapid eye movement). The band can also provide advice on common sleeping issues and habits, along with methods for improving sleep via the app.

The heart-rating monitoring feature is also backed by Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 heart rate technology, which is a new generation of dynamic heart rate algorithms. This also allows the band to can calculate dozens of exercise scene optimisation algorithms with accurate measurements.

The band can monitor heart rate 24 hours real-time continuously, capture night infrared heart rate monitoring and even share heart rate warnings with the user.

The Honor Band 4 also includes a 6-axis sensor, which automatically recognizes swim strokes, records swimming speed, distance and calories. Band 4 is swim-safe and is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Other features of the Honor Band 4 include online number identification, answering and rejecting calls, message notifications etc. Honor says the battery will last up to 17 days under normal use on a single charge.