Honor Band 4, Band 4 Running Edition launched in China: Price, specifications

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched two new fitness tracking bands, Honor Band 4 and Honor Band 4 Running Edition in China. In terms of design, the Band 4 looks quite similar to its predecessor Band 3. The Honor Band 4 is priced at Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 2,000), whereas the toned down Honor Band 4 Running Edition is priced at Yuan 99 (approximately Rs 1,000). These fitness trackers will go on sale starting September 20.

Honor Band 4

Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display. The device can be connected to smartphones using Bluetooth 4.2 via the Huawei Health app, it also supports NFC for payments. It is backed by a 100mAh battery which the company claims can provide a battery backup of up to six days with continuous heart rate measurement.

Sensors on the band include a 6-axis Gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and an infrared sensor.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition

Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a watered down version of the Band 4. The band sports a 0.5-inch black and white OLED display. The device can be connected to smartphones using Bluetooth 4.2 via the Huawei Health app.

However, it misses on the NFC chip to make wireless payments. The device is backed by a 77mAh battery which the company claims will be able to last up to 12 days. Additionally, the device is also water resistant up to 50 ATM.

Huawei might also be looking to launch a new fitness tracker, Huawei Band 3 Pro. According to a report by CNET, specifications of the Huawei Band 3 Pro have been listed on FCC’s website. The FCC listing confirms a few specifications of the fitness tracking band which include – coloured AMOLED display, real-time heart rate tracking, scientific sleep monitoring, 5ATM water resistant, built-in GPS, and smart notifications.

