Honeywell Move Pure 2 Car Air Purifier launched in India: Price, specifications

Honeywell has launched the Move Pure 2 in India. The product is priced at Rs 13,999 and has been made available exclusively on Amazon India. The new car air purifier comes with a warranty of 12 months.

Key features of Honeywell Move Pure 2 include a multi-stage HEPA filter, smart filter replacement reminder, a double layer active carbon filter, and an air filtration cycle process time of four times per hour per three cubic meters.

The advanced double layer filter in the Move Pure 2 consists of an active carbon filter along with a high-grade HEPA filter. Combination of which helps the air purifier remove PM 2.5 particles, total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), cigarette smoke, bacteria, virus, toxic gases, and odour. The air filter according to the company has a life of 360 hours which translates to 15 days.

The company has claimed that the Move Pure 2 car air purifier eliminates particulate matter of PM 2.5 or up to 2.5 microns. It also comes with a CADR of 15 cubic meters per hour, which means the air purifier can be used in all kinds of cars from hatchbacks to SUV’s. It is powered by a 12V DC supply, which is built into most modern cars.

After 360 hours of usage, the filter will need to be changed, which the company claims can be done easily by the consumers themselves without the need of professional help. However, if the consumers still require help they can visit the company’s official website to take a look at tutorial videos made by them.

