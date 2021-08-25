HomePod mini users can now stream music via Gaana and JioSaavn

HomePod mini users can now stream music from popular music services, including Gaana and JioSaavn. With iOS 14.1 and later versions, users can play content on HomePod mini from third-party services.

Until now, users were able to access all their favourites, including artists, albums and even podcasts via Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Users with the latest software version will have to activate the feature through the settings.

You can add Gaana or JioSaavn to HomePod mini by simply visiting the app’s settings section. Once you reach the settings section, tap on the option to Connect with HomePod and follow the onscreen instructions to set up streaming on HomePod.

How to choose a default streaming service on HomePod

Step 1: Open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Step 2: Tap Home > Home Settings and choose the home that you want to edit.

Step 3: Tap your name under People. After that, you need to tap again on Default Service under Media. Select the streaming service that you want to set as default.

To stream audio from other supported streaming services, just name the service when you ask Siri. If Siri doesn’t play your default streaming service after setup, you might need to sign in as the Primary User. Open the Home app and press and hold the HomePod tile. Then scroll down, tap Primary User, and sign in with your Apple ID.