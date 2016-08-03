Microsoft Hololens available for all developers, can be yours for $3000

Microsoft Hololens has received its second major upgrade with the ‘Windows 10 Anniversary Update’ Microsoft Hololens has received its second major upgrade with the ‘Windows 10 Anniversary Update’

Microsoft Hololens is now available for shipping if you are a developer or a commercial partner of Microsoft. In a blog post, Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow of Windows and Devices Group, said that the company had fulfilled the first wave of orders from the company’s commercial partners and developers, and is expanding to all developers and business customers with its Hololens Development Edition (in US and Canada).

Each developer can purchase the up to five devices from the Hololens website, priced at $3000 (approx Rs 2,00,000). The company claims the Hololens will help train flight crews and aircraft mechanics, golf pros and fans to get more out of their game, among other things. Microsoft has announced the second major update to the Hololens, with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

Kipman commented on the commercial use of the Hololens by saying, “Companies are looking for a solution they can confidently pilot and deploy in their enterprises, so today we are introducing the Microsoft HoloLens Commercial Suite, which includes the Development Edition hardware as well as enterprise features for added security and device management.”

Hololens’ Commercial Suite has features like Kiosk mode, which will limit which apps to run in demo or showcase experiences. Mobile Device Management (MDM) for Hololens will let developers manage multiple devices simultaneously using Microsoft InTune. This will also enable an IT department to manage settings, install security configurations, select apps tailored to organisational needs. BitLocker data encryption and security boot enables Hololens to provide a high level or security.

Even though Microsoft claims that the device is not for consumers, but only for developers; the “no application required” purchase means that anyone who has $3000 to spare can get their hands on the device within a day (with express shipping). The only requirement from Microsoft is that you need to have a Microsoft account. There are still no dates as to the launch of a consumer unit.

