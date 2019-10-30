Hifiman TWS600 Bluetooth earphones launched in India at Rs 12,999

Hifiman has launched its truly wireless earphones dubbed as Hifiman TWS600 Bluetooth earphones in India. The truly wireless earphones come with a range of 150 metres (490 feet) owing to the company’s customization of the standard True Wireless chip.

Advertising

The earphones are priced at Rs 12,999 and is available for sale on Amazon India. In a statement, company said that improvements in the RF reception result in a significantly lengthened signal range.

The Hifiman TWS600 Bluetooth earphones come with the company’s Advanced Alloy Voice Coil which maximizes vocal clarity and full-range sonic reproduction, while the Hi-tech Magnet ensures maximum sensitivity, which the company claims is critical for achieving the best possible sound from tablets, mobile phones and other low-voltage portable devices.

The Hifiman TWS600 earphones provide 5.5 hours of playtime and an additional 33 hours is available from the portable charging case. The TWS600 earphones is IPX4-rated and is resistant to sweat and dirt. The company said that the ultra-low latency characteristics of the TWS600 allow the users to enjoy videos without audible delay.

Advertising

Also Read | Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but it is not made by Motorola

The earphones also feature Hifiman’s Topological Diaphragm in each of the earbud, which converts mechanical vibrations to sound, it is also covered with a Nano particle coating which contributes to greater sonic detail than is typically associated with True Wireless earphones.