True Wireless Earbuds have become one of the most popular options for people looking for a wireless audio experience in a compact form factor. The segment picked up a lot of traction in 2020, and now almost all the major players offer quality options across various price points.

With the release of so many TWS wireless earphones, it can be a hard task for anyone to find an option best suitable to their requirements. We have compiled a list of some of the best TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 5,000 in India.

1. OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z are available in India at Rs 2,999. The earphones offer good sound and great battery life. They pack a wide variety of features including Dirac Audio Tuner, Dolby Atmos, and IP55 durability rating. The IP55 durability ratings guarantees some protection against water and dust. The company has stated that the device can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge along with an additional 15 hours when used along with the case.

The TWS earbuds feature dual microphones for better call performance and come with touch-based controls, and passive noise cancellation.

2. OPPO Enco W51

The OPPO Enco W51 is available in India at Rs 4,499. The TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation and feature IP54 rated for sweat and splash resistance. The buds sport a G3 ear curve design for a better fit and are packed with a 7mm driver. The OPPO Enco W51 earphones are said to last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and support wireless charging as well as wired charging over a USB Type-C port. The earbuds come with support for touch controls. They weigh 4.6 grams each and the charging case is 55.5 grams.

3. Skullcandy Sesh

The earbuds come with IP55 rating that means sweat, water, and dust resistance. The TWS earphones come packed with 6mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and a single button that can control music, and answer calls. The Skullcandy Sesh are said last for up to 3 hours on a single charge, whereas the charging case can provide an additional 7 hour of charge, for a total 10 hours of music playback. You can get these earphones for as low as Rs 2,899 on Amazon.

4. Soundcore Liberty 2

You can buy Soundcore Liberty 2 at Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. The TWS earphones come with in an in-ear style fit along with fins. The TWS earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and come packed with 10mm driver. The TWS earbuds come with support for AAC, SBC and aptX codec. The support for aptX codec means the device will be able to play high quality music with minimum lag.

The earbuds are said to last for up to 8 hours on a single charge on its own and up to 32 hours with the included case. Other features include complete touch controls including play/pause, skip track, and voice assistant.

Left to right : OnePlus Buds Z and Soundcore Liberty 2 ( Image source : Product image ) Left to right : OnePlus Buds Z and Soundcore Liberty 2 ( Image source : Product image )

5. Jabra Elite 65t

The TWS earphones from Jabra, which had initially launched at Rs 12,999, are available now at Rs 4,999 and this makes it a worthy option. The TWS earbuds offer up to 5 hours on a single charge on its own and up to 15 hours when used with the charging case.

The Jabra Elite 65t also allows voice support for all major voice services, including Amazon Alexa on the go. The pair is claimed to have superior audio quality for calls and music. The device also supports Jabra Sound+ companion app, which will allow you to personalise music with the music equaliser.