Here are the best deals on Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ TV on Amazon and Flipkart

Samsung has announced various offers for its The Frame tv. Consumers will be avail of the offers via the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Both sales are set to commence on October 3.

Customers who wish to buy the TV can click on ‘Notify Me’ and register for updates. Consumers will get priority buying options and special updates on The Frame. As part of the upcoming sale events on Amazon and Flipkart, consumers will be able to avail of a special discount of up to Rs 8,000 while buying The Frame.

Additionally, the company is also offering the recently launched Bezels complimentary with select models of The Frame. Samsung is also offering cashback up to Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMIs (24 months) with leading banks.

Consumers can also win discount coupons worth up to Rs 1,000 by participating in a quiz in the run-up to the sale. These offers are applicable on The Frame options starting from 43-inch size and going all the way up to 65-inch.

The Frame: Price and Availability

The Frame TV will be available via Amazon and Flipkart at a special price during the festive sale. The 43-inch model will be priced at Rs 59,990 while the 50-inch variant will be available at Rs 74,990.

The 55-inch model will be available at Rs 89,990 and lastly, the 65-inch will be available at Rs 121,990 during the offer period.

The Frame: Specifications and features

The Frame TV packs a 4K QLED display that is said to offer 100 percent colour volume and is backed by the company’s Quantum Dot technology.

The TV is powered by the Quantum Processor 4K that brings AI-enhanced upscaling capabilities that will allow users to view lower-resolution content in high-res.

The TV can be wall-mounted and also comes with a height-adjustable stand. The Frame TV also comes with an Art Mode that will allow users to select an artwork that can be viewed on the display when the TV is not in use. The TVs come with a storage space of 6GB.